Family Movie Night! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Take Son Gus, 8, to Rampage Premiere

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton‘s son is already a movie-premiere pro!

After accompanying his dad during a Monday visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the couple’s older child Augustus “Gus”, 8, was flanked by both his parents at the Wednesday premiere of Morgan’s new monster flick Rampage.

Walking the carpet in Los Angeles, Gus looked just as dapper as his famous father, dressed in a black Appaman suit and black shoes, wearing his dark hair slicked back.

Burton, 35, was a vision in a pink long-sleeved knee-length dress, while Morgan, 51, opted for a navy-blue suit, matching Gus’ shoes and sleek hairstyle.

Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and son Gus Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gus — who was named after Augustus McCrae in Lonesome Dove, Morgan told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday — told PEOPLE in January that he sees a lot of himself in his son, especially in the way he dresses.

“I think being a dad changed me in every possible way,” he added in February. “When Hilarie and I met, we had a kid pretty much right after meeting. My career had just started, for one — I had been doing this for 30 years already, but everything was kind of hitting full cylinder. And I suddenly had this little boy.”

“People will tell you that being a father changes you, and when you hold that little baby for the first time, I don’t think you can understand the capacity for love that you are able to hold,” The Walking Dead star explained. “I look at the world through his eyes now more than I do my own, and it’s an amazing world.”

Morgan and Burton recently welcomed their second child, daughter George Virginia, on Feb. 16, after a years-long struggle with infertility and miscarriage.

And just like with his son, the actor was there to deliver his baby girl into the world. “With Gus, when he was coming out, the midwife suddenly — and I wasn’t prepped for this — no one said, ‘You’re going to catch the baby.’ That’s kind of what happens,” Morgan recounted. “And so the midwife kind of moved aside and said, ‘Get on in there.’ And I kind of panicked. I didn’t know what to do.”

Knowing what he knew, Morgan was prepared for his daughter. “George started coming and the midwife moved aside. And I just went in and grabbed her by her little cheeks and had her out in 3 seconds,” he said.

Rampage hits theaters nationwide April 13.