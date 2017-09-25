Jeffrey Dean Morgan is adding a baby girl to his brood!

The Walking Dead star and wife Hilarie Burton are expecting a daughter, the actor accidentally revealed Sunday at the Supernatural convention in New Jersey.

“Whoever took this picture?? Caught a moment… thank you. We shall cherish…. ” Morgan, 51, captioned an adorable photo on Instagram, showing the dad-to-be on stage with his hands over his face.

“I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans… and, as usual… she was a rockstar,” he added, joking, “After all these years she’s come to expect me to be a dope… thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The couple’s news of baby No. 2 on the way was revealed Sept. 17 at the 2017 Emmy Awards, when Morgan lovingly placed his hand on the One Tree Hill alum’s growing belly while the couple walked the red carpet.

Baby girl will join the actors’ 7½-year-old son Augustus “Gus,” whom they welcomed in March 2010.

Kazoontight!! Pumpkin patchin it up after hay maze… hay fever hitting NOW. A post shared by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydeanmorgan) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

FROM PEN: Stunning Visuals and Compelling Storylines Make FX’s Legion a Must Watch



RELATED: Second Child on the Way for The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Wife Hilarie Burton — See Her Bump Debut!

The longtime couple, who were engaged in 2012, are notoriously private, but have opened up a bit about their son both on social media and in limited interviews.

“He learned how to say, ‘No.’ He used to say, ‘I’m done,’ and now he looks at you and says, ‘No!’ ” Morgan told PEOPLE of Gus when he was a toddler.

“He says it with a laugh, like it’s hilarious,” added Burton, 35.