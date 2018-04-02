Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Sweet Photo of Himself and Daughter George: 'My Girl'

It didn’t take long for Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s daughter to wrap him around her tiny finger.

The Walking Dead star shared his first photo with George Virginia, 6 weeks, on Instagram over the weekend, cuddling the infant close to his chest in the black-and-white snap.

Baby George’s face isn’t visible, but she looks content in her tiny onesie, snuggled up against the 51-year-old actor for the memorable photograph.

“My girl. Got her daddy wrapped but good,” Morgan captioned the sweet post.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Were “Trying for a While” for Baby No. 2

Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton welcomed George on Feb. 16, with the new father of two (he and Burton also share son Augustus “Gus,” 8) tweeting about her arrival a couple of weeks later.

“Hey y’all … baby gal morgan is spectacular. We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer,” Morgan wrote. “But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Welcome Daughter



Burton, 35, shared George’s first photos to Instagram a few days later, along with a powerful message about the couple’s difficult road to second-time parenthood.

“It took a long time for Jeffrey and I to have this baby. The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half,” wrote the One Tree Hill alum. “I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby.”

“So when this pregnancy started, we were cautious,” Burton explained later in the post. “I didn’t want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it. I didn’t want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day. I see her in her daddy’s arms and I don’t take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive.”