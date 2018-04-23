Jeffrey Dean Morgan Celebrates His 52nd Birthday with Son and Newborn Daughter: 'A Damn Fine Day'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan celebrated his 52nd birthday with two adorable loved ones!

The Rampage actor was showered with love on Sunday when he rang in his big day with his 8-year-old son Gus and 9-week-old daughter George Virginia. “A damn fine day. Thanks to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Means the world,” Morgan captioned a photo of him and his kids in front of a delectable chocolate cake.

“You’re a brilliant father. A damn hard worker. A devoted friend. And a total smokin hot babe. On your birthday, there just aren’t enough words to say what you mean to me and the kids. Prepare to get smothered with kisses today! We love ya, Daddy. Happy Birthday @JDMorgan !” wife Hilarie Burton tweeted, along with three adorable photos of Morgan with his kids.

Morgan and Burton, who wed in 2014, welcomed their second child on Feb. 16.

Recently, the Walking Dead star revealed to PEOPLE that he takes his hands-on parenting seriously — to the point that he helped deliver both of his kids with Burton.

“We didn’t use doctors, we used a midwife [with son Gus and daughter George], so I delivered both of my kids,” he said. “The first time I didn’t know, I was shocked that I was part of it. I thought I was going to hold the leg, tell her to hopefully breathe and I wasn’t ready when I took my position.”

Adding, “This time I was a little bit more prepared and got in and got her out immediately. As soon as her head breached I reached in there, grabbed her by the cheeks and got her out. Hilarie was over it, so it was awesome. I got to deliver both my kids, for real, it was cool.”

Morgan also revealed that he expects his daughter George to be a “wild child.”

“I don’t remember any bad years with Gus. With George, I think she could be our karma,” he joked. “Maybe that’s my superstition is that George is going to be the wild child. I hear that girls are so much different from boys and I can already tell with George that she’s a lot different than Gus was; she’s real stubborn. I think she’s going to be the one that tests all the limits.”

As for expanding his family with more kids, Morgan isn’t planning on delivering more in the future.

He opened up about his future and whether he had any plans to further expand his family on The Howard Stern Show. “You might have more kids?” Howard Stern, 64, asked Morgan. “Geez no. We’re tapping out. Oh, dude I’m 52. Oh geez. Two’s perfect: boy and a girl,” the father of two said.