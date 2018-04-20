Another boy is on the way for Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd!

The Big Brother alums announced they are expecting their second son on his show Daily Blast Live Thursday when they revealed the sex with a fun game. The couple is already parents to 17-month-old son Lawson Keith.

“We’re all holding eggs, some are holding blue eggs which represents a boy and our other half are holding pink eggs to represent a girl … And on the count of three we’re going to smash it anywhere you want on your body,” Schroeder instructed the rest of the cast who helped with the reveal.

“Lawson’s going to be a great Big brother!!” the soon-to-be mother of two shared on Instagram.

The former two-time contestants of the CBS series announced their second pregnancy in September. “We’re having a baby but we don’t know what we’re having yet. Baby No. 2 is on its way!” Schroeder, 39, said.

Lloyd continues to share photos of her growing baby bump on social media, most recently posting that she is 19 weeks along.

She and Schroeder first met during season 11 of Big Brother in 2009. Then that same year, the pair competed on season 16 of The Amazing Race where they placed seventh before returning to Big Brother for season 13 in 2011.

They got married in 2016.