Jeff Lewis Shares Adorable Snap of Daughter Monroe on the Set of Flipping Out

She may only be 10-months-old but already Monroe Lewis is living up to her Hollywood-inspired name.

Flipping Out‘s Jeff Lewis is not ashamed to admit he is a stage dad with the new father sharing a sweet snap of his baby daughter on set.

The 47-year-old posted a photograph of the tot playing with one of the Bravo show’s cameras on Wednesday.

“Monroe is ready for her Flipping Out premiere tonight. #stagedad,” the interior designer captioned the photograph.

Lewis and his longtime partner, Gage Edwards, welcomed Monroe in October 2016.

Since then the reality star has constantly documented the little girl’s growth and development on Instagram.

Now that Flipping Out is back for Season 10, Monroe is set to have a starring role on the television screen as well.

Flipping Out airs on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST.