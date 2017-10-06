Daddy Daycare! Jeff Lewis May Be Flipping Out as He Fires Another of Daughter Monroe's Nannies

It looks like Jeff Lewis is running out of options.

In an exclusive clip of Flipping Out, the father of one and his partner, Gage Edwards, are at their wits end with their nanny Gema for blocking the nanny cam.

“What is that?” Lewis tells Edwards, showing him a cell phone where footage of the nanny cam is available. “This is the third time today. It’s not working out, we have to get somebody else. Oh s—, we’re going to lose another nanny.”

In an introspective moment, Lewis says he can usually tell when a nanny has outlived her time with his family, saying, “I see it happening, but then I ask myself, ‘Is this really happening?’ ”

“So, it takes me a couple of days to realize it’s really happening,” he continues. “We have all of these signs and the writing is on the wall. This is not going to work out long-term.”

H.B.I.C. A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

While in the car with Edwards and longtime friend Jenni Pulos, the famous house flipper calls another nanny, Anna, in true Jeff Lewis fashion in a bid to find someone else to care for his daughter, Monroe.

“Anna, hi, it’s Jeff Lewis,” he says, leaving her a voicemail. “Anna, you’re going to love me because I’m really nice and I’m very handsome.”

“We’re looking for someone like you and I think you would like us, too,” he continues. “And our baby. I’m also funny, Anna, funny. So, give me a call.”

Laughing at her friend, Pulos can’t help but mention the awkwardness of the message.

“‘I’m handsome,'” she repeats.

“So, she’s not going to call back,” Lewis says.

“No, never.”

Flipping Out airs Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. EST.