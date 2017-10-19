Jeff Lewis Asks a Tearful Jenni Pulos to Be His Daughter’s Godmother: ‘It’s a Big Responsibility’

When it came to picking godparents for Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward’s daughter Monroe Christine, who turns 1 on Oct. 25, the Flipping Out stars and new parents knew the decision wouldn’t be easy.

“It’s a big responsibility,” Lewis, 47, explains in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s season 10 finale — just moments after asking pals Jenni Pulos and Chaz Dean if they would be up for the task.

Of course, Lewis had good reasons for picking Pulos, 44, and Dean. “Well, Jenni’s one of my closest friends. She’s also very religious so I think she will take the job very seriously,” he says in the clip.

And Dean? “Chaz is the richest person I know,” Lewis jokes.

Humor aside, the gesture leaves both Pulos and Dean in tears.

“I’m really honored and touched that they would ask me because we’ve had some tough times,” says Pulos, a mother of two herself to 4-month-old daughter Georgia Grace and 4-year-old daughter Alianna Marika. “But the lesson is when you stick things out with people that you care about, your relationship is stronger for it.”

“It was really incredible,” Dean, a Los Angeles stylist, adds. “I’m excited to watch her grow and teach her and watch her evolve in life. And I know Jeff and I, we have a really strong bond. We get each other. But we’re really opposite. I’m very emotional and focused and he’s — I don’t want to say he’s disconnected from emotion, but you get what I mean.”

Pulos and Dean will have a lot on their hands with Monroe, it seems. Lewis previously told PEOPLE his sweet daughter has inherited a bit of his famous temper.

“She’s a very happy, sweet little kid until you have to change her diaper, wipe her face or brush her hair. And then it turns into a scene from The Exorcist,” Lewis, whose embryo was used to conceive Monroe through IVF, said. “She does throw a lot of tantrums, she’s very intense. The doctor told me she was ‘high needs’ which translates to ‘high maintenance.’ Which I think I’m ‘high needs!’ ”

Still, fatherhood has been a powerful shift for Lewis’ life.

“Everything has been shaken up, but in a good way. It forces you to grow and assess what’s working in your life and what’s not working in your life,” he shared. “It’s not even about my life anymore, it’s about the baby’s life. And all of these decisions we make are about what’s good for the baby. I was used to making decisions about what’s good for Jeff. So it’s like a new life.”

Lewis has enjoyed the new life so much that he and Edward revealed on Friday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live that they’re already thinking about baby No. 2.

“We have five frozen embryos … the next baby will be Gage’s embryo and his strongest embryo is a boy. So hopefully we are going to have a boy,” Lewis said. “Not yet though, we’re not pregnant yet.”

Edward added, “We just had our gender reveal party. He’s a week-old — frozen.”

Flipping Out airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.