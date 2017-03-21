Jeff Lewis Introduces His New Intern: His Daughter, Monroe!

Jeff Lewis is all about getting a head start in life.

The Flipping Out star sat his adorable 5-month-old daughter, Monroe Christine, on his lap while he worked. Lewis, 46, posted a cute photo on Instagram, showing off his daughter’s excitement at being able to see how the family business works.

“My new intern,” Lewis captioned the photo.

My new intern. A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Mar 20, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Lewis and his partner Gage Edward welcomed Monroe via surrogate on Oct. 25. She is the first child for both.

Since then, Lewis has taken to Instagram to share adorable (and hilarious) posts about their family dynamic.

“Day 12 and she’s still alive!” Lewis wrote jokingly next to a November photo of himself holding his baby girl.

Daddy daughter bonding. #bedhead #doublechin #dadbod A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:14pm PST

Lewis also posted a snap on Christmas Day of himself holding Monroe while playing Pac-Man on an arcade machine.

“Daddy daughter bonding. #bedhead #doublechin #dadbod,” he captioned the shot.

The funnyman has been enjoying the last few months as a new parent, having admitted in the past that there had been challenges to becoming a first-time father.

“This has been a three or four-year process for us,” Lewis told PEOPLE in May after announcing he and Edward were expecting. “There were so many obstacles along the way, but there’s a happy ending. I can’t tell you how grateful and appreciative we are.”