Daddy-Daughter Workout! Jeff Lewis Jokes About Baby Weight as He Takes Monroe for a ‘Power Walk’

Jeff Lewis has packed on the pounds with daughter Monroe Christine.

The Flipping Out star and his 3-month-old baby girl enjoyed an outdoor walking session together Sunday, with Lewis toting his daughter in a front carrier.

“Sunday morning power walk. #babyweight,” Lewis, 46, captioned a cute Instagram shot, in which Monroe is outfitted in a long-sleeved outfit and star-patterned beanie.

The new dad and longtime partner Gage Edward welcomed Monroe in October. Since then, Lewis has taken to Instagram to share adorable (and hilarious) posts about their family dynamic.

“Day 12 and she’s still alive!” Lewis wrote jokingly next to a November photo of himself holding his baby girl.

The latest photo comes a few weeks after Lewis posted a snap of himself holding Monroe while playing Pac-Man on an arcade machine.

“Daddy daughter bonding. #bedhead #doublechin #dadbod,” he captioned the shot.

The funnyman has been enjoying the last few months as a new parent, having admitted in the past that there had been challenges to becoming a first-time father.

“This has been a three or four year process for us,” Lewis told PEOPLE in May after announcing he and Edward were expecting. “There were so many obstacles along the way, but there’s a happy ending. I can’t tell you how grateful and appreciative we are.”