Jeff Goldblum, 65, Is 'Glad' He Waited to Have Kids but Keeps 'Extrapolating' Regarding His Age

Jeff Goldblum may be famous for his dazzling smile and youthful demeanor almost as much as his acting talents, but he still mulls over his mortality at times — especially when it comes to his children.

The 65-year-old star shares two sons, 11-month-old River Joe and 2½-year-old Charlie Ocean, with wife Emilie Livingston, a Canadian dancer and gymnast.

“I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they’re going to be, and where I’m going to be,” Goldblum told British outlet iNews of his kids. “And when I buy a watch, I wonder who’s going to get it.”

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor explains that following a 2009 online rumor that he had died, he has thought more about what will happen when that time does come, “because I’m 65 and one of my children is 2½ and the other is 10 months.”

“It was a nasty rumor, which of course brings us to the mill of information-spreading that is not based on facts,” Goldblum says. “That can be alarming and poisonous, and we should be very vigilant about rejecting it.”

But Goldblum doesn’t exactly regret starting a family with Livingston, 35, later in life.

“I’m glad I waited,” he admits. “It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I’m considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to.”

“What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them,” Goldblum adds.