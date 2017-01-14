Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Livingston Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Jeff Goldblum‘s family is growing.
The 64-year-old actor is expecting his second child with wife Emilie Livingston, 33. The couple are already parents to son Charlie Ocean.
Livingston confirmed the news on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a shot of herself posing on top of a barrel.
“Round and round we go! I’m 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I’m SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #growingfamily and #love.
In July, Goldblum opened up about being a dad to Charlie, who is now 17 months.
“He’s doing this thing where he’s handing things back and forth,” Goldblum said at the time. “He gave me some things. I gave them back to him and he gave them to her.”
He also revealed that the young tot like to play in the pool and likes to “reach for Daddy.”
Those water skills were apparent when Goldblum shared an adorable photo of him and Charlie in the bath back in 2014.
“#rubadubdub#youmakebathtimelotsoffun,” Goldblum captioned the photo.
Aside from children, Goldblum also has his hands full with his canine family members. Earlier this year he shared an adorable shot of his dog Woody hanging out with his “lifelong girlfriend” Twiggy.
Goldblum recently wrapped up production on Thor: Ragnarok, where he will be playing Grandmaster. The film, which also stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, will hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2017.