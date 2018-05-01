Jeannie Mai's Ex-Husband Expecting His First Child with Girlfriend 6 Months After Announcing Split

Six months after Jeannie Mai announced she and divorce from Freddy Harteis were divorcing, he revealed he is expecting his first child.

Harteis and Mai, who is a co-host on The Real, separated last year after 10 years of marriage, in part due to Harteis’ desire to have children while Mai did not.

The Hollywood Hunter announced his girlfriend Linsey Toole was pregnant by sharing a photo of himself on Instagram holding a sign that read “I love you, Daddy.”

A rep for Harteis did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Instagram photo, now deleted but captured by the blog The Jasmine Brand, shared Harteis’ excited caption.

Jeannie Mai, Freddy Harteis JB Lacroix/ Getty; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

“If you’ve seen me in the last six months you have seen me not able to wipe a crazy grin off my face because of a beautiful woman who captured my heart,” Harteis wrote. “And, in the last four months, I have been walking on the clouds because of the thought of us having a miracle of our own and yesterday, my heart about burst out of my chest when we found out our precious child, would be our precious DAUGHTER.”

He continued, “I cannot wait to hold and kiss my sweet girl, she will be crazy beautiful like her mama. Inside and out! I am overwhelmed with excitement and hope for this beautiful little life on the way! I can’t help but be giddy about this miracle on her way! Daddy can’t wait to take you hunting little one:) xoxo.”

Toole shared a video of herself getting an ultrasound but has since made her social media private.

RELATED: The Real‘s Jeannie Mai Divorcing Husband After 10 Years of Marriage

In October 2017, a rep for Mai confirmed to PEOPLE she and Harteis were amicably divorcing after 10 years of marriage. Mai, 39, has been open about the highs and lows of their relationship on The Real, telling her co-hosts in 2014 that the couple disagreed about expanding their family.

“You know how much I love Freddy, my husband. He’s my life. And before we got married, I was very clear about the fact that I probably would not have kids, just because I’ve never felt that. And now, getting older, he definitely seems like he wants kids, and he actually came out and said that he wants children,” an emotional Mai said at the time, tearing up on-air.

“I guess it’s just really hard because I can’t just have a child for another person, and you don’t have a child to save your marriage, but we are in love, and we are enjoying life, and he’s my Freddy, and I’m his Jeannie, and we don’t have any other problems except that, which, you never know what could happen in the future,” she added. “So right now we are clinging to each other, and we’re waiting for God to kind of tell us what that means, and it’s kind of weird to go to sleep every single night holding on to that person you love so much, not knowing where it’s gonna go.”