JAY-Z Opens Up About 7-Month-Old Twins Rumi and Sir: 'We Are in a Beautiful Time Now'

JAY-Z has being a father of three under control — at least until twins Rumi and Sir begin walking around.

“We are in a beautiful time now because they are seven months and they can’t move,” the 48-year-old rapper joked with CNN’s Van Jones in a new interview. “They can just coo … they just coo and you don’t have to ‘wait, wait, wait, wait.’ ”

He continued, “You know, they’re not running anywhere yet. We are going to enjoy these couple of months until they start running, and then it’s over.”

When Jones inquired if the twins would be running around the White House like 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy did during President Barack Obama’s administration, JAY-Z responded with a definitive, “No… not a shot.”

He added, “We won’t be invited, first of all.”

JAY-Z also spoke about mending his marriage with Beyoncé after weathering a cheating scandal that played out in both artists’ music, including his mistress mentioned on Beyoncé’s Lemonade and the rapper’s apology in “Family Feud” from his album 4:44.

When asked why he fought to save the relationship, JAY-Z said, “It’s my soulmate, the person I love. You can be in love with someone — you can love someone and if you haven’t experienced love, and you don’t understand it and you don’t have the tools to move forward, then you are going to have complications, period.”

He continued, “And if you – you can either address it or you can pretend until it blows up, at some point. And you know, for us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family, to give our kids a different outcome. See? To break that cycle. For black men and women, you know, to see a different outcome, like you were saying, it’s not celebrity — we were never a celebrity couple. We were a couple that happened to be celebrities.”

An insider previously told PEOPLE that staying together was a hardship for some time.

“It was very rough for them to stay married,” the source said. “It took Beyoncé a long time to trust again. She was struggling to move on and forgive. But keeping her family together was very important.”

Indeed, a focus on parenting may have been the music power couple’s saving grace.

“If it’s wasn’t for Blue Ivy, they might not be together,” added the insider of the couple, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in April and worked through their issues in therapy. “It took them years to get to the point where they are now.”