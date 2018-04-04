JAY-Z Reveals 'the Most Beautiful Thing' Daughter Blue Ivy Has Ever Told Him

JAY-Z is opening up about his close relationship with his daughter Blue Ivy.

The 48-year-old rapper will appear on David Letterman‘s new Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, on Friday. In a sneak peek of the episode, which Today premiered on Wednesday, the father of three recounted one of his favorite moments he’s shared with his eldest child.

“I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school,” he told the talk show host. “So we’re driving, and I hear a little voice. ‘Dad?’ I turn around and she said, ‘I didn’t like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me. It hurt my feelings.’ ”

Though she’s only 6, JAY-Z was proud of his little girl for speaking her mind and standing up for herself. “That’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me,” he said.

JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

We have an exclusive look at Jay-Z on David Letterman’s @netflix show, where he talks about Blue Ivy and the time his mother came out to him pic.twitter.com/7KGXzZpHbx — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 4, 2018

JAY-Z’s chat with Letterman is filled with candid confessions.

In a clip released Monday, the Roc Nation founder opened up about the time his mother Gloria Carter came out to him — a conversation that he said left him weeping tears of joy.

“Imagine having to live your life as someone else and you think you’re protecting your kids. And for my mother to have to live as someone that she wasn’t and hide and protect her kids … [she] didn’t want to embarrass her kids for all this time. And for her to sit in front of me and say, ‘I think I love someone…’ I mean, I really cried. That’s a real story,” JAY-Z said.

“I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free,” he continued, explaining that he later celebrated her sexuality in a duet titled “Smile,” from his June album, 4:44. “This happened eight months ago when the album was being made. She told me. I made the song the next day.”

JAY-Z and David Letterman Joe Pugliese/Netflix

He also described the distinct qualities individual rappers bring to the table, proving his point with impressions of Snoop Dogg and Eminem.

“You can have a great voice, and you can just almost say anything,” JAY-Z said. “I think Snoop Dogg has a great voice — he can say ‘One-two-three and to the four.’ I was like ‘Oh my God.’ It just sounds good, right?”

“Or you can be someone like Eminem and just have amazing cadence and syncopation,” he said, imitating the rapper’s style. “There’s percussion inside the music, so there’s multiple ways to be really good. Some people just have it all.”

JAY is the latest star to sit down with the former late-night host on his new program. Letterman’s guest roster for the series includes such names as George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Tina Fey, Howard Stern and President Barack Obama.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: JAY-Z premieres Friday on Netflix.