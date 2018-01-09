JAY-Z Debuts Animated Video of Daughter Blue Ivy Rapping for Her 6th Birthday

JAY-Z created a heartwarming animated video of his daughter Blue Ivy Carter for her 6th birthday.

The rapper, 48, dropped the video titled “Blue’s Freestyle,” which is a cut from his 4:44 album, for his daughter’s birthday on Thursday.

The video – which was released on his TIDAL service – shows a school talent show in progress with little Blue waiting in the wings as her ballet routine is introduced.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z, along with siblings Rumi and Sir, are shown watching her perform. Wearing a pink ballerina outfit, Blue performs a bit of her routine before she flips her head up and raises her fist to accept a falling microphone into her hand and launches into a freestyle rap.

Blue Ivy in JAY-Z's animated video "Blue's Freestyle" Tidal

“Everything everything this is my only single thing/Everything I hear is my answer/And if you think I say, then innocent if I say?/ I never hear that, I be in the posse,” she raps.

Blue has been featured heavily in her father’s work, and most recently appeared in his “Family Feud” music video, along with her mother and several other A-list stars.

In the video, Blue walks down a church aisle with JAY-Z before he enters a confessional booth to disclose his sins to his wife.

“Family Feud” raised eyebrows when it was released as it is a reference to Becky, the mistress mentioned on Beyoncé’s Lemonade. “Yeah, I’ll f— up a good thing if you let me/Let me alone, Becky/A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich/I’ll watch Godfather, I miss that whole s—.”

The full video can be watched on TIDAL.