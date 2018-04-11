Jay Williams has a new role coming up: Dad!

The ESPN college basketball analyst and former Chicago Bulls player is expecting a baby with fiancée Nikki Bonacorsi, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

According to the rep, Williams, 36, is “thrilled” to welcome the couple’s upcoming addition, who is due to make his or her arrival on Oct. 5.

Williams proposed to Bonacorsi, 30, on New Year’s Eve, renting out a suite at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge for a private romantic dinner.

“The @1hotels at Brooklyn Bridge Park & @stephaniegottlieb absolutely crushed the game for @nbonacorsi & I,” he captioned a sweet video taken after the proposal.

“Thank you for the amazing suite & a massive thank you to Stephanie for the design & build out of her magnificent ring,” Williams added. “And thank you to @tomford for the digs.”

Williams has been quite busy as of late, keeping up with March Madness on ESPN and filming a new YouTube docu-series called Best Shot, which is executive produced by LeBron James.

Best Shot — slated for a summer release — follows a group of high-school students who, despite their circumstances, strive toward their dreams of playing professional basketball.