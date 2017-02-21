The Hills Alum Jason Wahler and Wife Ashley Expecting First Child

The Hills is experiencing a baby boom!

Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley are expecting their first child, they confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

“We are so overjoyed and excited for this baby!” the pair said. “We absolutely love kids and are so happy to finally be starting a family of our own.”

Wahler is the latest to join the string of alums of the popular MTV reality series that are expecting children. Earlier this month, Whitney Port announced her pregnancy. Wahler’s ex, Lauren Conrad, is also expecting her first child with husband William Tell.

Wahler – who also appeared on Laguna Beach – wed Ashley in 2013 at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, after getting engaged in November 2012.

Ashley is due in August, they told ET. While the couple knows the baby’s sex, they won’t reveal it until March at a small gathering for family and friends.

Wahler told the outlet, “All of it is such an incredible journey and blessing we get to be a part of.”