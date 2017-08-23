The Hills’ star Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley are parents!

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Delilah Ray Wahler, on Monday at 8:16 a.m. in Newport Beach, California, weighing in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., according to Entertainment Tonight.

“We are so unbelievably in love!” the new parents told ET. “We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives and never thought we could love someone so much.”

A rep for Wahler did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ash, I and the nugget! A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

The pair confirmed they were expecting in February, as other costars from The Hills, including Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad, were announcing their own baby news. Conrad welcomed her son Liam James in July, and Port welcomed her son Sonny Sanford later that same month.

In an Instagram video posted to Wahler’s account in March, the couple revealed they were expecting a girl.

The second half of of the video…. So grateful for all the love and support. A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:34am PST

Such an amazing time yesterday with my beautiful wife, celebrating Father's Day and my sister's 40th birthday! A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

In the clip, Jason and Ashley stand in front of friends with a giant black balloon.

“Okay, raise of hands, who thought it was a girl?” Ashley asks before the reveal, with a few people in the crowd raising their hands. She then asked who was expecting a boy, with many guests in the crowd raising their hands.

The couple married in 2013 in front of family and friends at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California. The former MTV star proposed in November 2012.