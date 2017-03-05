It'll Be a Girl for Former Hills Star Jason Wahler

The Hills star Jason Wahler will soon be the proud father of a baby girl!

The former MTV star revealed Sunday that he and his wife Ashley are expecting a daughter in an adorable reveal video on Instagram.

In the clip, Jason and Ashley stand in front of friends with a giant black balloon.

“Okay, raise of hands, who thought it was a girl?” Ashley asks before the reveal, with a few people in the crowd raising their hands. She then asked who was expecting a boy, with many guests in the crowd raising their hands.

Boy or girl???? A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

Jason then takes a moment to thank his friends and family who showed up to his party before holding the black balloon for Ashley to pop. After she pricks it, a shower of pink balloons and confetti fall on the ground.

Wahler is the latest to join the string of alums of the popular MTV reality series that are expecting children. In February, Whitney Port announced her pregnancy. Wahler’s ex, Lauren Conrad, is also expecting her first child with husband William Tell.

RELATED VIDEO: Being Pregnant Does What To You? Moms Talk About Their Pregnancy Surprises

Wahler – who also appeared on Laguna Beach – wed Ashley in 2013 at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, after getting engaged in November 2012.