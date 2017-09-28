Young and the Restless Star Jason Thompson and Wife Paloma Welcome Daughter Rome Coco

And baby makes four!

Young and the Restless alum Jason Thompson and wife Paloma Jonas recently announced the birth of their second child, daughter Rome Coco, on Instagram and Twitter. Their baby girl was born on Sept. 20.

“Our little koala bear was born at home at 8:54am. She’s divine and smells like bubble gum and roses. We’re all obsessed,” Jonas wrote on Instagram along with a photo of their newborn.

“Rome Coco Thompson. September 20, 2017 Welcome to earth,” Thompson, 40, said.

And on Wednesday, the proud parents celebrated Rome Coco turning 1-week-old.

“Morning snuggles forever please Miss Coco,” Jonas wrote.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed in May that Thompson and his wife were expecting their second child. The couple is already parents to 16-month-old Bowie Banjo.

“I love being a dad, and we’re really looking forward to bringing a girl into our little family,” Thompson said about expanding his family.

Aside from his newer turn on The Young and the Restless — he joined the cast as Billy Abbott in early 2016 — Thompson is best known for his longtime role as Dr. Patrick Drake on General Hospital, which he played for over a decade beginning in 2005.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. EST / 11:30 a.m. CST.