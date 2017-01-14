Jason Sudeikis on Raising a Daughter: ‘She Couldn’t Have a Better Role Model’ in Fiancée Olivia Wilde

As the new father of a little girl, Jason Sudeikis has no fears about raising her right – because, in his eyes, she’s already got the ultimate female role model.

“My joke, when we had Otis was, at least, having a boy, I have a better understanding of how I’m going to screw him up,” Sudeikis told PEOPLE at the CTAM TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Friday. “But with a little girl, I mean, she couldn’t have a better role model in [fiancée Olivia Wilde] and my sisters and Olivia’s sisters and our mothers.”

The star, who identified himself as a feminist, also said that having a daughter influenced his outlook on women’s issues and their treatment in society.

“And then, me being at a point in my life where I’m smart enough to recognize that and to stay out of the way of anything, I think is a sign of masculine evolution on my part. And I’m going wave that flag freely and as high as I can hold it. But it doesn’t change anything yet because I am a feminist. Or as Maisie Williams, who I’ve worked with, would say, ‘I’m normal.’ ”

Sudeikis continued: “I don’t think, it doesn’t make me any more decent because I had a daughter. I was lucky to get there ahead of her introduction to the world, and I hope to maintain that and stay on her good side for as long as I can.”

Sudeikis, 41, and Wilde, 32, welcomed daughter Daisy in October. The couple also shares a son, Otis Alexander, 2.

The Son of Zorn star also told reporters that having a newborn again has been a reminder of “how fragile” babies are.

“Just like, the tininess of it all,” he shared, adding, “All the clichés are true. That’s the thing that you find out about kids and like falling in love. Oh, all the clichés are true.”

Sudeikis contended that having children and finding love doesn’t define having a fulfilling life, but shared that he’s been “lucky enough to have found both things – it’s really neat.”

The couple is “lucky” too, when it comes to those first months with a new addition, with Sudeikis sharing that Daisy hasn’t caused too many sleepless nights.

“We’re really lucky to have family nearby and amazing people to help sit,” the actor shared. “We’re using a night nurse because Liv’s got a million things going on. It allows for us to have the freedom to make, hopefully, interesting choices, creatively.”