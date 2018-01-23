Jason Biggs' Son Lazlo Laughs for the First Time for American Pie 'Grandfather' Eugene Levy

Jason Biggs is considered by many to be one of the funniest actors in Hollywood, but according to his baby son Lazlo, American Pie star Eugene Levy deserves the honor.

While Levy, 71, isn’t technically 3-month-old Lazlo’s grandfather, it is safe to say that since Levy played Biggs’ father in American Pie he’s already part of the family.

Jenny Mollen, 38, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Monday of Biggs, 39, Levy and Lazlo during a visit that Levy paid to the new family of four.

The couple’s oldest son, Sid, 3½, was eating an apple, which Mollen joked was “purely coincidental,” referring the rather saucy scene in American Pie when Bigg’s character was caught having a private moment with an apple pie by his on-screen father.

“Jason’s father stopped by to meet the baby. ( the apple is purely coincidental),” she wrote in the caption.

Biggs also shared an adorable video of Lazlo having his first laugh as Levy held on to his tiny fists.

“Laz’s first LOL. I couldn’t make him laugh, so I had to bring in the big guns,” Biggs captioned the video.

“Are you kidding?” she said in the video as her son giggled at Levy’s antics.

Mollen and Biggs welcomed their second child in October, which the couple documented on social media.

During her pregnancy, Mollen was open about dealing with placenta previa and juggling a toddler. She frequently shared mirror selfies while nude to show her growing baby bump and changing body, even joking in one instance, writing, “Can I keep the boobs?” in the caption of a before-and-after shot.

“It’s official! I’ve outgrown the mirror,” wrote the Live Fast Die Hot author on another naked snap, taken in a bathroom at 38 weeks pregnant.