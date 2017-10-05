Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are seeing blue — again!

The fun-loving family of three just became a family of four with the arrival of the couple’s second son, Mollen shared on Instagram Stories Thursday, showing herself and Biggs in a car with their newborn son.

“Hello everybody. I’m just sitting in the back of the car with Jason and my second child,” she says, panning the camera to their little guy, situated between his parents in his car seat.

Addressing her husband, Mollen says, “Baby, you have two boys now.” (The couple also share 3½-year-old son Sid.)

“I know, WTF,” Biggs replies.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Obviously had to bring Teets for moral support…. #babybiggs A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Oct 5, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

“I had to break out of the hospital, they wanted to keep me, but I’m leaving — I’m leaving with wires attached,” Mollen adds. Biggs replies jokingly, “Was I supposed to sign [discharge] papers or pay or anything?”

“I’m gonna go home and eat my placenta,” says Mollen, with Biggs adding, “I’m excited to try it.”

Shortly after, Mollen posted a video to Instagram of herself in a hospital bed, gazing at a golden pineapple-shaped container in a chair. “Obviously had to bring Teets for moral support…. #babybiggs,” she wrote, referring to her beloved dog who died in March 2016.

Jason's Real World confession #babybiggs2 A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Oct 5, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Homemade monogram job for our second child. A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Baby No. 2 on the Way for Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen – See Their Hilarious Announcement

Mollen and Biggs, 39, leveraged their signature silly sides to share their pregnancy news with the world in April, sharing a photo to Instagram showing the actress and author using a NoseFrida snot sucker on her husband.

Since announcing Baby No. 2 on the way, the couple revealed they were having a second son, with Mollen, 38, being hilariously open about the realities of parenting while pregnant — and dealing with placenta previa.

“It actually hasn’t been a big deal so far because I’m so early,” Mollen told PEOPLE in June. “I had a c-section the first time because I never dilated, so I’m not that concerned because I expected to have to be cut open again.”

At the time, Biggs explained that Sid wasn’t quite sure what was in store for him with a new sibling on the way. “While it’s still safely tucked away and he doesn’t have to actually physically deal with someone else in his space, he loves it,” the Orange Is the New Black star told PEOPLE.

Days before you are about to have a second child, this is what happens to your first. #goingfetal A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Sep 27, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Thank you @justnipsforall for helping me explain breastfeeding to my son. He is now very excited to free the nipple! A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Sep 23, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

RELATED: Jenny Mollen on Supportive Husband Jason Biggs: “He’s My Wife, Even When I’m Not Pregnant”

Placenta previa and juggling a toddler and impending second-time motherhood aren’t the only challenges Mollen faced throughout her pregnancy. In early September, the Angel alum shared her experience with what she described as “prepartum” depression in an Instagram post and Story.

“I could already be in a depression,” she revealed. “I’m planning on eating my placenta, but I’m also anticipating a major emotional dive. I think that it’s chemical. I think people don’t talk about it enough.”

The following day, Mollen clarified that she was “totally fine” after receiving an influx of concerned emails. “This is normal — that’s what I’m trying to say,” she explained. “That it’s not weird … I would be more freaked out if I weren’t freaking out.”

It's official! I've outgrown the mirror. #38weeks A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Opens Up About Her Sibling Rivalry Fears



RELATED GALLERY: From 13 Weeks to 38: Jenny Mollen’s Most Revealing Baby Bump Photos

Over the past six months, Mollen has been extremely open about her changing body, posting a variety of nude mirror selfies and joking, “Can I keep the boobs?” in the caption of one recent before-and-after shot.

“It’s official! I’ve outgrown the mirror,” wrote the Live Fast Die Hot author on another naked snap, taken in a bathroom at 38 weeks pregnant.