The Jenny Mollen & Jason Biggs Hilariously Honest Guide to Parenting
Study up on everything the expectant couple has taught us since welcoming son Sid in 2014
MAKE YOUR PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT EXTRA MEMORABLE
Mollen and Biggs are way too chill to announce the impending arrival of their second baby in a sweet or super-emotional way. Instead, the couple shared their big baby news with the aid of a NoseFrida snot sucker.
SHOW YOUR BABY BUMP TO EVERYONE
So much so that you consider a naked post-shower photo shoot with your adorable toddler completely normal.
BREASTFEED EVERYWHERE AND ANYWHERE
"I hope I don't get pulled over and get a DWB (Driving While Breastfeeding)," wrote Biggs, captioning a pic of his wife feeding their son, Sid, in the car.
PLAY TRICKS ON YOUR KID
Biggs and Mollen practically encourage it. "Tried convincing Sid that my body had disappeared forever and I was only going to be a head from now on," the American Pie actor recounted on Instagram. "Parenting is fun!"
ALWAYS SAY YES TO SPA DAY
Parenting is hard, and sometimes (read: most of the time) all you need in life are pedis with your best bro.
KEEP IN MIND: YOUR KIDS MIGHT NOT ALWAYS RESPECT YOU
Sid kept it real when Mollen asked if he respected her as a woman on International Women's Day. His answer? "No."
COMFORT IS ALWAYS KEY
Your child's version of what's considered comfortable, that is.
WHEN IN DOUBT, GO AS ELMO FOR HALLOWEEN
Elmo is always a winning choice. Always.
SCHOOL DROP-OFFS ARE BASICALLY AN OLYMPIC EVENT
Snowstorm + Monday morning = the ultimate test.
COORDINATE MATCHING FAMILY OUTFITS AS OFTEN AS YOU CAN
Quick! Before they start developing their own fashion sense.
YOUR CHILD WILL MAKE THE BIGGEST EFFORT TO STAY UP ON NEW YEAR'S EVE
Spoiler: they will most likely fail ... hilariously and adorably. "When Sid asked for a rum and coke, maybe I should have said no," Mollen wrote on Instagram.
