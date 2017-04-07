Babies

The Jenny Mollen & Jason Biggs Hilariously Honest Guide to Parenting

Study up on everything the expectant couple has taught us since welcoming son Sid in 2014

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 11

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

MAKE YOUR PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT EXTRA MEMORABLE

Mollen and Biggs are way too chill to announce the impending arrival of their second baby in a sweet or super-emotional way. Instead, the couple shared their big baby news with the aid of a NoseFrida snot sucker.

2 of 11

Source: Jenny Mollen/Instagram

SHOW YOUR BABY BUMP TO EVERYONE

So much so that you consider a naked post-shower photo shoot with your adorable toddler completely normal.

3 of 11

Jason Biggs/Instagram

BREASTFEED EVERYWHERE AND ANYWHERE

"I hope I don't get pulled over and get a DWB (Driving While Breastfeeding)," wrote Biggs, captioning a pic of his wife feeding their son, Sid, in the car.

4 of 11

Jason Biggs/Instagram

PLAY TRICKS ON YOUR KID

Biggs and Mollen practically encourage it. "Tried convincing Sid that my body had disappeared forever and I was only going to be a head from now on," the American Pie actor recounted on Instagram. "Parenting is fun!"

5 of 11

Jason Biggs/Instagram

ALWAYS SAY YES TO SPA DAY

Parenting is hard, and sometimes (read: most of the time) all you need in life are pedis with your best bro.

6 of 11

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

KEEP IN MIND: YOUR KIDS MIGHT NOT ALWAYS RESPECT YOU

Sid kept it real when Mollen asked if he respected her as a woman on International Women's Day. His answer? "No."

7 of 11

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

COMFORT IS ALWAYS KEY

Your child's version of what's considered comfortable, that is.

8 of 11

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

WHEN IN DOUBT, GO AS ELMO FOR HALLOWEEN

Elmo is always a winning choice. Always.

9 of 11

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

SCHOOL DROP-OFFS ARE BASICALLY AN OLYMPIC EVENT

Snowstorm + Monday morning = the ultimate test.

10 of 11

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

COORDINATE MATCHING FAMILY OUTFITS AS OFTEN AS YOU CAN

Quick! Before they start developing their own fashion sense.

11 of 11

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

YOUR CHILD WILL MAKE THE BIGGEST EFFORT TO STAY UP ON NEW YEAR'S EVE

Spoiler: they will most likely fail ... hilariously and adorably. "When Sid asked for a rum and coke, maybe I should have said no," Mollen wrote on Instagram

See Also

More

More