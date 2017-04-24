It’ll Be Another Boy for Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen: ‘I Have Two Penises’

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are feeling blue these days — they’re expecting another boy!

On Monday, the expectant mom took to Instagram to reveal the happy news. “To quote Beyoncé, “I have two penises” (not twins. Just mine and the one inside me.) #Itsaboy,” the actress jokingly captioned a snap cradling her growing bump while wearing a baby blue maxi dress.

Biggs, 38, and Mollen, 37, announced she’s pregnant with their second child (they’re also parents to 3-year-old son Sid) with a hilarious Instagram post earlier this month. The baby is due in early October.

“We kind of want to [know]. We’re not sure. We want to,” Mollen told PEOPLE last week about finding out the sex of their second child. “They can run all these tests, but my doctor, when he called me, he was like, ‘So if you want to know the gender …’ and I was like, ‘Maybe now I don’t.’ I thought he would just throw it on me.”

The star is also having different cravings from her last pregnancy, despite expecting another boy. “I’ve been eating a lot of pickles, olives, the typical stuff,” she said. “With [Sid], all I wanted was vinegar. Just anything with vinegar on it. This time, it’s a little different.”