Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr Aldean are very thankful to be spending a little more time with their newborn son.

On Friday, which was originally when their baby boy Memphis was expected to arrive, the new mom shared a family photo on Instagram starring their 9-day-old child.

“Today was Memphis’ due date, but thankfully he came a week early so we get more time with him,” the makeup artist and lifestyle blogger captioned the picture. “You make life a trillion times better, little man!! We love you SO much #sleepyparents #ohsoblessed,” she added.

Born in Nashville, Memphis Aldean Williams weighed in at 9 lbs., 5 oz. on Nov. 1, eight weeks after his famous father was onstage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire from a nearby hotel, killing 58 people and injuring 489.

“So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it’s all about,” Aldean, 40, said in his announcement of his son’s birth.

Memphis is the first child for Kerr Aldean. The country star has two daughters: 10-year-old Kendyl and 14-year-old Keeley from his previous marriage. The couple, who wed in March 2015, revealed in May that they are expecting their first child together in winter 2017.

As for what Aldean is looking forward to most about being a father to his son, it had nothing to do with music.

“My dad and my grandfather used to come down and every year we had a hunting trip that was like a week long,” he said in August, admitting that when he looked “back on those times” he realized “it was something really special.”

In fact, Aldean is happy to be joined by another male in his family.

“The first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody,” the Grammy nominee told revealed at the 2017 CMA Awards in June. “Both sides of our families are full of girls. I have two, my sister’s got three, [Brittany’s] sister has got two, and so there are no boys at all.”