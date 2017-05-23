Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Are Expecting a Baby Boy

its a……… A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 22, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

It’ll be a boy for Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Aldean!

The couple shared the happy news Monday on Instagram and celebrated with friends and family at their gender reveal party.

The Aldeans, along with Jason’s daughters Kendyl, 9, and Keeley, 14, popped two balloons that contained blue colored confetti, which indicated that the parents-to-be are expecting a baby boy.

Earlier this month, the country singer, 40, and his wife of two years announced they were expecting their first child.

The pair began dating in March 2014, tying the knot a year later in Mexico.

“I know she would like to have at least one kid,” Aldean told PEOPLE in October of his wife. “And I’m down for that. I love kids and being a dad is one of the best things in the world for me. If it’s meant to happen, it will. Only time will tell.”

And what about his daughters — are they ready for a new little sibling?

“Keeley’s always been a mother hen type with babies, so we’d have a built-in babysitter!” he shared. “And Kendyl has always been the little sister, so for her to be the big sister, I think she’d be pretty stoked.”