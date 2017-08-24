Princess Peach! Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Aldean Shows Off Her Baby Belly at the ACM Honors

Date night!

Expectant mom Brittany Kerr Aldean looked pretty in peach alongside her husband, country crooner Jason Aldean, on the red carpet for the 2017 ACM Honors on Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The couple – who are expecting a baby boy in December – cozied up for photos, with Kerr Aldean cradling her baby bump over her curve-hugging, off-the-shoulder dress.

Aldean, 40, was one of the presenters during the 11th annual ceremony.

In May, Aldean and his wife announced their pregnancy, then revealed the baby’s sex later that month. The pair began dating in March 2014 and tied the knot a year later in Mexico.

The little boy will be Kerr Aldean’s first baby, and the country star’s third child – he’s also dad to 10-year-old Kendyl and 14-year-old Keeley.

In a recent interview with sporting goods shop Field & Stream, Aldean revealed that he and Kerr Aldean had almost settled on a name for their bundle of joy – but only after much back and forth.

“You know it’s funny, we found out picking a name for our son has been tougher than we thought. Names that I liked, she didn’t like and names that she liked, I didn’t like,” Aldean explained.

He noted that the top contender wasn’t necessarily the final contender. “We’re still not 100 percent sure yet, we got a few more months here to think about it and see if anything else hits us,” he said.

“We got one we’re eyeing right now and it took us a while to find that one, trust me,” added Aldean.