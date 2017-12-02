Meet Memphis! Jason and Brittany Kerr Aldean Welcome a Son – See His First Photo

After a tough few months, Jason Aldean is a dad once more.

The country star and his wife, makeup artist and lifestyle blogger Brittany Kerr Aldean, welcomed their first child together on Friday, Dec. 1, the couple announced on Instagram.

Born in Nashville at 1:29 p.m., son Memphis Aldean Williams weighed in at 9 lbs., 5 oz.

“So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it’s all about,” Aldean captioned a photo of the family shortly after the delivery, referencing October’s Vegas shooting. The country singer, 40, was onstage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when a gunman opened fire from a nearby hotel, killing 58 people and injuring 489.

“I can’t wait to see what life has in store for this kid. #mamawasarockstar”

In her own post, Kerr Aldean, 30, added, “Memphis Aldean Williams💙 Born today at 1:29 p.m. weighing 9lbs 5oz 🙈🙌🏼 There are truly no words for the love we feel🙏🏼 Thanks for the amazing support Jason and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging … HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!”

Memphis is the first child for Kerr Aldean. The megastar musician has two daughters: 10-year-old Kendyl and 14-year-old Keeley from his previous marriage.

Their new baby’s unique name holds true to what Aldean told Entertainment Tonight in June: it’s “something unique and different,” but “nothing crazy like a direction.”

“East, West, North, South — none of that stuff. It will be something really cool,” the “Take a Little Ride” singer said, adding of the couple’s logic, “Both of us have names that are pretty common, Jason and Brittany, so something that’s unique is our main goal.”

Jason and Brittany Kerr Aldean

The spouses — who wed in 2015 — announced their bundle of joy on the way in early May.

“SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep,” Kerr Aldean captioned her Instagram post where she and her country crooner husband wore shirts reading “BABY Daddy” and “BABY Mama.”

“This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears… The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt!” the post continued.

“All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!”

Aldean couldn’t help sharing his joy over welcoming a little boy into his family, considering how many girls surround both him and his wife.

“Both sides of our families are full of girls,” Aldean told ET. “I have two, my sister’s got three, [Brittany’s] sister has got two, and so there are no boys at all.”

“So, for this to be the first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody,” he added.

Aldean revealed his third child’s sex through an Instagram video in late May that featured his wife and two daughters.

The group popped four balloons that contained blue-colored confetti, indicating that their baby would be a boy. Letting the video speak for itself, the post’s simple caption read, “It’s a … ”

“I know she would like to have at least one kid,” Aldean told PEOPLE in October of his wife. “And I’m down for that. I love kids and being a dad is one of the best things in the world for me.”

The country crooner also revealed that his daughters were excited to have a brother. “Keeley’s always been a mother-hen type with babies, so we’d have a built-in babysitter!” he shared.

“And Kendyl has always been the little sister, so for her to be the big sister, I think she’d be pretty stoked,” added the singer.