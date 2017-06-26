Babies
It's a Country Baby Boom! See All the Nashville Couples Expecting Right Now
From Brantley Gilbert to Jason Aldean, see country’s hottest dads-to-be
DYLAN & BLAIR SCOTT
“Daddy?? I think so! Blair and I are so excited to announce we are having a baby! #mygirl ? Or #myboy ?” "My Girl" singer Scott captioned a June Instagram announcement. The couple’s baby on the way will join their newly adopted pups Brodie and Bella.
2 of 6
TYLER & HAYLEY HUBBARD
“There’s a lot of excitement — it’s something we’ve looked forward to for a while,” the Florida Georgia Line singer told PEOPLE of the couple's new addition, who is due to make his arrival in December. "For us, it’s the next phase and the next stage of life that God can really teach us a lot and show us patience … and selflessness."
3 of 6
BRANTLEY & AMBER GILBERT
After nearly two years of trying — and seeing a fertility specialist who told them it would be "close to a miracle" to get pregnant naturally — Gilbert and wife Amber announced their first pregnancy to PEOPLE in May. "I'm not an emotional guy, but this has got me crying like a baby," the singer told PEOPLE. "I'm pretty good around other folks now, but when I'm by myself, if I look at one of the pictures from the doctor's office, I lose a few tears." The couple is due in November.
4 of 6
JASON ALDEAN & BRITTANY KERR
After some struggles, Aldean and his wife of two years, a former American Idol contestant, are set to welcome their first child together, they announced on social media.
“SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep,” Kerr captioned her post. “This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears… The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!”
5 of 6
THOMAS RHETT & LAUREN AKINS
The crooner and his wife Lauren are doubly happy: they're expecting a baby girl — and adopted a child from Africa. "Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y'all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon who is also going to have a little brother or sister," Lauren's Instagram announcement read. "Because, SURPRISE! there's a sweet baby in my belly too."
In May, they introduced daughter Willa Gray Akins after bringing her home from Uganda. "It felt like a dream," Lauren told PEOPLE of their daughter's arrival.
6 of 6
CHRIS & KAITLYN LUCAS
One-half of duo LoCash, Lucas and wife Kaitlyn will welcome baby No. 3 (a girl!) in September. "I think I'm done after that. My wife is done for sure," he told Nash Country Daily in February. Baby-to-be will join older brother Caden, 6, and sister Remi, 14 months.
