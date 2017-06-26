It's a Country Baby Boom! See All the Nashville Couples Expecting Right Now

JASON ALDEAN & BRITTANY KERR

After some struggles, Aldean and his wife of two years, a former American Idol contestant, are set to welcome their first child together, they announced on social media.

“SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep,” Kerr captioned her post. “This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears… The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!”