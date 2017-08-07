Jason Aldean and His Wife 'Somewhat Agreed' on Their Son's Name: It's 'Tougher Than We Thought'

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr Aldean are getting ready to welcome their “extra passenger” – but they’ve got to settle on a name first!

The country singer says that deciding on their baby boy‘s moniker has been a challenge in an interview with sporting goods shop Field & Stream, revealing that the couple has basically finalized their pick after starting with “about 100” options.

“We’ve got a few names under consideration, but we haven’t told anybody what they are yet, and my wife is sitting right there – she’d probably hit me with a rock if I said it right now,” the Field & Stream brand ambassador said, adding, “You know it’s funny, we found out picking a name for our son has been tougher than we thought. Names that I liked, she didn’t like and names that she liked, I didn’t like.”

RELATED: Jason Aldean Will Pick a “Unique” Name for His Son: “It Will Be Something Really Cool”

The couple revealed in May that they are expecting their first child together this winter, teaming up with Aldean’s daughters Kendyl, 10 this month, and Keeley, 14, to share that they will be welcoming a son.

In the Field & Stream sit-down, Aldean says the final contender is the “one name” he and Kerr Aldean both “somewhat agreed on.”

RELATED GALLERY: It’s a Country Baby Boom! See All the Nashville Couples Expecting Right Now

He admits, though, “We’re still not 100 percent sure yet, we got a few more months here to think about it and see if anything else hits us. We got one we’re eying right now and it took us a while to find that one, trust me.”

The 40-year-old Georgia native also shares a favorite family tradition he had growing up, which he hopes to continue with his own son.

“My dad and my grandfather used to come down and every year we had a hunting trip that was like a week long,” says Aldean, admitting that when he looks “back on those times” he realizes “it was something really special.”

RELATED VIDEO: Baby on the Way for Jason and Brittany Kerr Aldean

Kerr Aldean, 30, began dating Aldean in March 2014, with the two tying the knot a year later in Mexico.