Jared and Genevieve Cortese Padalecki Welcome Daughter Odette Elliott

It’s a girl for Jared Padalecki!

The Supernatural star, 34, and his wife Genevieve Cortese Padalecki welcomed daughter Odette Elliott Padalecki on Friday, March 17, the new mom announced Monday on Instagram.

“Please welcome the newest Padalecki, Odette Elliott!!” she captioned a photo of her snuggling her newborn baby girl.

Baby Odette has two built-in protectors already: big brothers Shepherd, 3, and Thomas Colton, 5.

Padalecki spilled the beans about his third child on the way in November, speaking to Kelly Ripa about how he and Cortese Padalecki met (on the Supernatural set!) and how they were going to be expanding their family in March.

“Tom and Shep can’t wait for ‘Sissy,’ ” the actor captioned a snap of his sons, embracing each other and sporting huge excited smiles.

Cortese Padalecki shared a black-and-white belly photo on Instagram in early March, rocking a leather jacket while staring down at her bare baby bump.

One thing little Odette can look forward to when she starts walking? Family hikes around the Padalecki’s Austin, Texas, home.

“TBT. Soon we’ll be 5 :)),” the Gilmore Girls alum captioned a March throwback photo of himself, his wife and their boys enjoying the great outdoors.

“I am violently protective of my — I call it my off-time — when I’m not working,” Padalecki said in 2014 of being with his family.

“I’m straight home and whether they’re in Vancouver or they’re in Seattle or wherever we happen to be I’m straight to them,” he added.