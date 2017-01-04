January Jones Talks Single Parenting: ‘I Just Don’t Feel I Need a Partner’

January Jones has already found the love of her life: 5-year-old son Xander.

The actress opened up about single parenting in the February issue of Red magazine, sharing that her little boy has many male role models in his life.

“Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young. It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women,” the Last Man on Earth star, 38, explained. “He doesn’t have a male person saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl.’ All those s–tty things that dads accidentally do.”

In fact, Jones said Xander may not need a stepfather. “I just don’t feel I need a partner,” she admitted.

Out soon! Such a fun day for @redmagazine with my gals 💄@rachel_goodwin 💇🏼 @bridgetbragerhair 📸@paulempson A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

Though she believes never say never. “Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely,” the Mad Men alum said. “It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it.”

Jones welcomed Xander in September 2011, and has yet to publicly reveal his paternity. “My younger sisters and my mom and my doula were in the room; my brother-in-law and my dad were next door. I only wanted women with me. Female energy,” she recalled. “It was a 30-hour process but it was awesome. I’d love to do it again.”

4 generations of Joneses here, Happy 89th Birthday Grandpa! ❤️🎂 #hesnotoninstagramsowontseethisbutiwantedtoshareanyway #proudgranddaughter A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Nov 16, 2016 at 3:22pm PST

And with many family and friends around her, she agrees it takes a village to raise a child.

“I don’t want to be bad cop, but to have his respect, I have to be both. I’m an emotionally immature person—I’m an actor for God’s sake. I see myself behaving like a child all the time,” she shared. “This morning, I made Xander eggs, toast, a smoothie. He spat out his blueberries, threw the eggs into the sink, was playing with his toast, and I just lost my shit. And I took the plate and threw it in the garbage, in tears. Someone needs to be the mature one here, but I had a full tantrum.”