Spring Is in the Air! See the Adorable Designs from Janie and Jack's Forever Flowers Collection

Cutest blooms ever!

Janie and Jack‘s gorgeous new floral-inspired designs are here to celebrate all things spring, all while raising money for a good cause.

The limited-edition Forever Flowers collection features gorgeous blossom-inspired prints, and 100 percent of net profits will go toward celebrity-loved charity Baby2Baby, which helps provide basic necessities to children in lower-income families.

“Our Forever Flowers Limited Edition collection reflects the fresh style of spring with pieces we think girls will love to wear, while encouraging charitable action,” said Janie and Jack GM Shelly Walsh in a press release. “We are proud to partner with Baby2Baby, an organization close to our hearts, and offer our customers a way to give back, while sharing this special sentiment with their children.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Nicole Richie at the Baby2Baby Forever Flowers Tea Party Michael Simon/startraks

Nicole Richie at the Baby2Baby Forever Flowers Tea Party Michael Simon/StarTraks

Baby2Baby Forever Flowers Tea Party Michael Simon/startraks

RELATED: Billy Zane’s Daughter Ava Stars in Janie and Jack Spring Campaign — See the Pretty Pastel Pics!

Added Baby2Baby Co-Presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein in the press release, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Janie and Jack on this Forever Flowers Limited Edition collection. It is because of generous donations like these that Baby2Baby will be able to serve over 180,000 children this year alone.”

Celebrities who are big fans already? Neil Patrick Harris (who shared a photo of daughter Harper in the collection’s Floral Eyelet Jumpsuit), Ellen Pompeo and Nicole Richie — who’s a Baby2Baby board member!

Janie and Jack Forever Flowers collection Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Forever Flowers collection Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Forever Flowers collection Janie and Jack

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Stars Alongside Daughter Carmen in New Me and Mommy Campaign: “I Let Her Express Herself”

Richie, 36, was on hand to host the collection’s launch earlier this month, posing at the tea-party-themed event with a few adorable youngsters who modeled the newest romper and dress fashions.

“Celebrating the launch of @JanieandJack‘s Forever Flowers collection benefiting Baby2Baby with our board member @nicolerichie and these adorable Baby2Baby girls in their new dresses!” Baby2Baby’s Instagram account captioned a cute snap of Richie and the girls.

The Forever Flowers collection — available in Rose Garden, Peony Party, Daffodil Days, Bellflower Bouquet and Lily Park designs — is available now on janieandjack.com, with pieces ranging in price from $108 to $148.