Janet is Back! Jackson Shows Off Incredible Post-Baby Body as She Kicks Off State of the World Tour

Janet Jackson is back!

The 51-year-old singer kicked off her highly-anticipated State of the World tour on Thursday, just eight months after welcoming her first child, Eissa.

Jackson gave some serious ’90s vibes for her Lafayette, Los Angeles, tour stop and even flaunted her signature all black look.

She showed off her slim figure in form-fitting outfits as she danced and sang in performances akin to her past, high-energy displays.

Naturally, fans couldn’t help but praise the star, and many posted Twitter videos of the performance.

“Janet over here not missing a beat and looking youthful as ever #SOTW,” one person tweeted alongside a video clip.

Missy Elliott even weighed in, quote-tweeting a super fierce clip of the star to write, “Yup @JanetJackson said what y’all thought she was playing?😂😄 this what she do! Snatch edges for a living .”

Jackson welcomed Eissa on Jan. 3 with her now estranged husband Wissam Al Mana.

The pregnancy prompted Jackson to delay the tour and she announced in a Twitter video last April that she had done so to focus on starting a family.

In the months since giving birth, Jackson hyped up her fans with an August photo of herself rehearsing for the concerts.

On Wednesday, the star announced that she would be performing in Houston despite the devastation left in the area by Hurricane Harvey.

“We’re going to roll in early because we wanted to visit some of the shelters,” she said. “And not just visit some of the shelters, we also want to do something special. So, we’ll see you Friday!”