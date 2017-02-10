Janet Jackson ‘Absolutely Loves’ Being a Mother: Mom and Baby Are Doing ‘Really Good,’ Says Source

Janet Jackson is soaking up every second of motherhood.

After welcoming her first child — a son named Eissa Al Mana — with her husband Wissam Al Mana last month, the singer and her new bundle of joy are both doing “really good,” a Jackson source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Jackson, 50, announced last spring she was postponing her world tour to focus on “planning” a family with Al Mana, and now that her dreams have become reality, “she absolutely loves it,” adds the source. “She loves being a mother.”

Last year, Jackson’s older brother Jermaine Jackson opened up about what kind of mother his sister would be.

“She’ll be a great mother because she is very tough, very strict,” he said. “I tell her, ‘If you need any parenting skills or baby skills, let me know because I’m the best diaper changer there is on this planet, still to this day.”

Last month, she was spotted shopping at fashionable baby boutique Blue Almonds, a favorite of Princess Kate’s. “Janet looked great,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time. “She was in the shop for around half an hour and just went about her business. She was really relaxed and healthy.”