Janet Jackson Follows in the Footsteps of Princess Kate with London Shopping Trip

Janet Jackson is borrowing a page from Princess Kate‘s baby notebook!

The singer, 50, who welcomed her first son, Eissa, into the world on Jan. 3, recently stopped by fashionable baby boutique Blue Almonds (a favorite of Princess Kate’s while she was carrying Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1) in upmarket Kensington.

“Janet looked great,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “She was in the shop for around half an hour and just went about her business. She was really relaxed and healthy.”

And though Jackson is in the exhausting early days of motherhood, “she didn’t look tired at all,” adds the onlooker. “She just looked around at some little socks and various other knick knacks and then went on her way.”

Jackson and her husband, Qatari real estate magnet Wissam Al Mana, 42, have kept a low profile since they quietly married in 2012 and have remained resolutely out of the spotlight since Eissa’s birth.

Shortly after welcoming their child, a spokesperson told PEOPLE exclusively: “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

And it appears the couple’s desire for privacy also extended to the singer’s time in the delivery suite.

“She was there for just under a week,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Wissam was there all the time to begin with too. They had security with them who were constantly popping out to run errands or bring Janet some food.”

Jackson also received a little bit of pampering. “One day, they even had a masseuse come into the hospital to give Janet a back rub,” says the source. “Around the second day, they also sent some baby clothes out to be washed. They came back the next day dry cleaned. The baby was only two days old and was already having his clothes dry cleaned!”