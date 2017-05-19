Second Child on the Way for Jane the Virgin Star Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni is going to be a father again!

The Jane the Virgin star, 33, announced on Friday that he and wife Emily Foxler are expecting their second child in an adorable video posted on Instagram and YouTube.

In the 4-minute clip, the couple breaks the baby news to their family and friends, including Jane The Virgin co-star Brett Dier and singer Andy Grammer, who is expecting his first child — a daughter! — with wife Aijia in July.

Along with the footage of reactions, Baldoni also captured sweet moments of 22-month-old daughter Maiya telling everyone she’s going to be a big sister.

“Surprise!! With insane amounts of joy, gratitude (and yes, lets be real, a tiny bit of fear)… Emily, Maiya and I are thrilled to announce that our little family is GROWING!!! WHOHOOOO!!!!!!!” the actor wrote on Instagram.

“Baby Baldoni #2 is currently cooking in the most beautiful, thoughtful, kind, and compassionate oven on the planet @emilybaldoni. If you know me, then you know I LOVE surprises.. I mean, what can be better then making someone else smile?” Baldoni continued. “With so much darkness in the world, there’s nothing like the announcement of brand new, pure and innocent life to bring joy to the hearts of the people we love so much.”

Back in February 2015, the Baldonis, who wed in July 2013, shared the exciting news that they were going to be first-time parents with a short film, similar to their viral engagement video.

Stay tuned next week as the parents-to-be will release a part two video and reveal the baby’s gender!