Jane Krakowski Opens Up About Raising Son Bennett and How She Wasn't Quite Ready for Him to Graduate Kindergarten

This fall, Jane Krakowski‘s son will officially be a first grader – and he’s more than ready, even if Mom isn’t.

“He’s thrilled,” Krakowski tells PEOPLE of 6-year-old Bennett Robert in this week’s issue while opening up about her Trop50 partnership.

Earlier this year, Bennett graduated kindergarten, kicking off a “very celebratory” summer, says the 48-year-old. Krakowski adds that she’s been “very fortunate” to have some free time with her son before school starts again, revealing that they had a jam-packed few months of beach time and camp.

With September looming, though, the 30 Rock alum says Bennett is far from nervous about his new class.

“I think the transition to kindergarten was more weighty on me than him, even,” she admits. “I think probably on most parents just because that seems like a big step and of course, getting the acceptances – the applications and acceptances to New York schools is a very big deal.”

Adds Krakowski, “We’re settled in and we love his school and now he goes into a different door and he’s a typical kid. It’s really sweet.”

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star – who shares Bennett with ex Robert Godley – tells PEOPLE that motherhood has totally changed how she views life.

“As a mom, now everything gets markered by my son’s age,” she explains.

Krakowski previously revealed to PEOPLE that Bennett is “a real ham,” adding of her mini-me at the time, “[He’s] a fun, dramatic child.”

