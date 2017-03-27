Jana Kramer Responds to Controversy Over Taking Baby to Discovery Cove: ‘I’m Simply Doing the Best I Can’

Jana Kramer is standing up for herself after dealing with a barrage of negative comments about her recent trip to Discovery Cove with daughter Jolie Rae.

Kramer originally shared an Instagram photo of herself swimming with a dolphin at the Orlando, Florida, aquatic amusement park – which is owned by SeaWorld.

After then deleting the image, Kramer re-posted it to Instagram on Sunday, writing, “I received a lot of criticism by posting this which ultimately made me take it down because, no, I don’t want to upset any of you.”

The 33-year-old mom continued, “But here’s the truth…I had an incredible day at @discoverycove and no I haven’t seen the movies ya’lls referenced but what I DID SEE was how amazing they treated these dolphins and I learned so much about each one, met the trainers, and I asked very specific questions as to how they were being taken care of.”

SeaWorld has dealt with its own share of controversy throughout the past few years, mainly over the captivity of aquatic mammals.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Introducing Jolie to our new little friend @discoverycove. Thanks to @diamondresorts for treating us to this experience! #orlando A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

While Kramer admitted that she does “feel sad” the animals aren’t in the wild, she noted that she doesn’t want to have to feel restricted from visiting zoos with her 13-month-old little girl.

“I’m simply trying to be the best mom I can be and all I wanted was to take my daughter to a place where we could have fun and she could see this beautiful, well taken care of creature up close and personal by some amazing and super kind trainers,” wrote Kramer. “I will be back at @discoverycove… I will also take Jolie to zoos, I will give her food that’s not organic at times, I will feed her meat, whole milk, and I will have a few glasses of wine to myself at the end of the night.”

She ended the message writing, “If any of you have a problem with how I live my day to day then I’m sorry. I’m simply doing the best I can. I will not be able to please everyone of you.”

Kramer said that overall, seeing “Jolie smile when she touched the dolphin made my day.”

The singer also posted a of photo of her and her daughter with an armadillo at the park.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Speaking to PEOPLE last year about first-time motherhood, Kramer said Jolie is her source of strength and purpose.

“I’ve never felt more beautiful than I do now because I’m Jolie’s mom,” she said. “She is the love of my life.”