Jana Kramer's Daughter Takes a Drink Out of the Doggie Bowl After Building Dog House with Dad

Forget man’s best friend — Jana Kramer‘s daughter is one with the pups.

On Wednesday, the country singer and actress documented a little construction project happening in her backyard as her husband Mike Caussin — with whom she recently renewed her wedding vows — and their daughter Jolie Rae, 2 this month, built a house for the family’s two dogs.

And after a long day being “Daddy’s little helper,” Jolie decided to take a break and quench her thirst — with water from the dog bowl.

“Jolie, what are you doing?” Kramer asks her daughter as Jolie continues to drink. “Are you doing what the doggies do?”

“Yes,” Jolie replies before promptly beginning to drink from the dog bowl again.

“You’re not a doggy,” Kramer continues, joking that she’ll show this video to her daughter’s future boyfriends.

Kramer previously told PEOPLE that while she loves turning to her fans for suggestions on motherhood, she — like many celebrity moms — has already faced her fair share of mommy shamers.

“I know everyone has an opinion; everyone has a right to an opinion,” she said, but added that she found it irritating when haters make comments and critiques on matters that she hadn’t welcomed opinions on in the first place.

“What frustrates me is when they think they know something better,” Kramer added. “Unwarranted advice is not what moms want.”

But that doesn’t mean Kramer doesn’t appreciate the advice she has asked for from her fans. The 34-year-old added that she had previously requested some help in making sure Jolie got a better night’s sleep.

“One of the fans said to put lavender oil on the bottoms of her feet, so I did and she slept through the night,” said the mother of one.

“I don’t even know if it was that or she was just so tired from not sleeping the three days before, but [I use] lavender oil every night now,” Kramer continued.