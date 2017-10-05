Nursery

Peek Inside Jana Kramer’s L.A. Nursery for Daughter Jolie: We Wanted Her to Feel ‘Loved’ and ‘Comfortable’

“Mike and I are actively committed to working on our family,” Jana Kramer tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos of daughter Jolie’s L.A. digs

By @wordswithjen and @anyaluise

Posted on

More

1 of 11

Spantman Photography

FAMILY FIRST

"[Husband Mike Caussin] and I are actively committed to working on our family and wanted to make sure that Jolie had a room that she loved and felt comfortable in at both our homes, in Nashville and in L.A.," Jana Kramer tells PEOPLE of their 20-month-old daughter Jolie Rae, sharing exclusive photos from the little girl's Los Angeles-based nursery.

2 of 11

Spantman Photography

SNOOZING IN STYLE

Jolie's chic crib — aside from meeting high safety standards — features kiln-dried hardwood, Lanarkshire carved wood crown molding, pedastal feet and the ability to convert into a toddler bed, daybed and full bed.

Shop It! Evolur Julienne 5-in-1 Convertible Crib ($591 to $700), amazon.com

3 of 11

Spantman Photography

SENSE OF SHELF

The little girl's room includes a combination hutch and bookcase, with adjustable shelving and storage options for her favorite tomes, photos and even stuffed animals.

Shop It! Evolur Julienne Hutch/Bookcase ($380), walmart.com

4 of 11

Spantman Photography

SWEET TOUCHES

"Behind the crib is a special item we got from my friend at Hampton Paper Designs with Jolie's name and birthday and an elephant," Kramer, 33, tells PEOPLE. "Jolie always looks at it and makes an elephant noise and puts her hand up, which we find to be so cute."

5 of 11

Spantman Photography

MAKING MEMORIES

"The JRC frame above the quote was made by my mama for Jolie," Kramer says. "There is a picture in the room from when I was pregnant, and Jolie always looks at it and says, 'Mama and baby,' melting my heart."

6 of 11

Spantman Photography

THE BIG PICTURE

Various wall hangings, a lamb rocker and even a teepee flank the sweet space — perfect for encouraging Jolie's imagination during playtime.

Shop It! Rockabye Lambkin Lamb Rocker (similar; $92), amazon.com

7 of 11

Spantman Photography

POPS OF COLOR

A stuffed Care Bear, variety of books, comfy armchair and whimsical lamp make for the perfect pre-bedtime reading nook.

8 of 11

Spantman Photography

READY FOR STORYTIME

Speaking of reading, it seems like the comfy corner full of books might be one of Jolie's favorite spots in her room!

Shop It! Evolur Julienne Night Stand ($300), amazon.com

9 of 11

Spantman Photography

DRESS(ER) IT UP

Boasting a solid-wood foundation, intricate artisan detailing and six drawers with pewter handles, Jolie's darling dresser is a perfect addition to her space.

Shop It! Evolur Julienne Double Dresser ($650 to $760), amazon.com

10 of 11

Spantman Photography

MAKING IT WORK

"I look at my baby girl and I'm like, 'I'm going to keep fighting' because I see him trying too," Kramer said of Caussin, 30, in September. "Maybe down the road, we'll be like, 'This is what we've accomplished or not.' "

11 of 11

Spantman Photography

IT TAKES TWO (OR THREE)

"I'm just focusing on our family and trying to figure it out," Kramer revealed in September.

She added of the former NFL player, "It's day-by-day. We're not divorced, he's not my estranged husband [and] he's very much in my life."

See Also

More

More