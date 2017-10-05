Nursery
Peek Inside Jana Kramer’s L.A. Nursery for Daughter Jolie: We Wanted Her to Feel ‘Loved’ and ‘Comfortable’
“Mike and I are actively committed to working on our family,” Jana Kramer tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos of daughter Jolie’s L.A. digs
FAMILY FIRST
"[Husband Mike Caussin] and I are actively committed to working on our family and wanted to make sure that Jolie had a room that she loved and felt comfortable in at both our homes, in Nashville and in L.A.," Jana Kramer tells PEOPLE of their 20-month-old daughter Jolie Rae, sharing exclusive photos from the little girl's Los Angeles-based nursery.
SNOOZING IN STYLE
Jolie's chic crib — aside from meeting high safety standards — features kiln-dried hardwood, Lanarkshire carved wood crown molding, pedastal feet and the ability to convert into a toddler bed, daybed and full bed.
SENSE OF SHELF
The little girl's room includes a combination hutch and bookcase, with adjustable shelving and storage options for her favorite tomes, photos and even stuffed animals.
SWEET TOUCHES
"Behind the crib is a special item we got from my friend at Hampton Paper Designs with Jolie's name and birthday and an elephant," Kramer, 33, tells PEOPLE. "Jolie always looks at it and makes an elephant noise and puts her hand up, which we find to be so cute."
MAKING MEMORIES
"The JRC frame above the quote was made by my mama for Jolie," Kramer says. "There is a picture in the room from when I was pregnant, and Jolie always looks at it and says, 'Mama and baby,' melting my heart."
THE BIG PICTURE
Various wall hangings, a lamb rocker and even a teepee flank the sweet space — perfect for encouraging Jolie's imagination during playtime.
POPS OF COLOR
A stuffed Care Bear, variety of books, comfy armchair and whimsical lamp make for the perfect pre-bedtime reading nook.
READY FOR STORYTIME
Speaking of reading, it seems like the comfy corner full of books might be one of Jolie's favorite spots in her room!
DRESS(ER) IT UP
Boasting a solid-wood foundation, intricate artisan detailing and six drawers with pewter handles, Jolie's darling dresser is a perfect addition to her space.
MAKING IT WORK
"I look at my baby girl and I'm like, 'I'm going to keep fighting' because I see him trying too," Kramer said of Caussin, 30, in September. "Maybe down the road, we'll be like, 'This is what we've accomplished or not.' "
IT TAKES TWO (OR THREE)
"I'm just focusing on our family and trying to figure it out," Kramer revealed in September.
She added of the former NFL player, "It's day-by-day. We're not divorced, he's not my estranged husband [and] he's very much in my life."
