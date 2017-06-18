Jana Kramer Pens Sweet Father’s Day Post to Estranged Husband Mike Caussin

They may have called it quits, but Jana Kramer has nothing but nice things to say about her estranged husband Mike Caussin.

The 33-year-old actress and singer uploaded a sweet Instagram photo of Caussin, 30, with their 16-month-old daughter Jolie Rae perched on his shoulders.

“We may not have the perfect fairytale love story but what is perfect between us is our little girl,” Kramer wrote.

“Happy Father’s Day to Jolie’s daddy. There’s one thing we can for sure always agree on … you’re an amazing father and she’s so lucky to have you.”

The adorable tribute comes nearly a year after news broke that the country star and the former NFL tight end were taking a break after Caussin was reportedly unfaithful.

“This has been difficult for Jana but her priority is being there for Jolie,” a source close to Kramer told PEOPLE at the time.

“I acknowledge that certain actions and behaviors have caused issues in my marriage and I am deeply sorry for the pain I have caused Jana,” Caussin told PEOPLE exclusively in October. “I have and will continue to take the steps needed to change who I am as a person in order to be a better husband and father.”

Kramer and Caussin have seemed to remain friendly since their split. And the former love birds even reunited earlier this year when Kramer threw out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers’ game, E! News reports.

“He was very nice, cool,” an onlooker at the game told PEOPLE. “They warmed up her arm so she could pitch. She was fun and sweet and seemed happy.”

The source added: “She was very excited to be there and was having fun doing the pitch and wanted to get it over the plate. She killed the pitch, no bounces. And got it right over home plate from the mound.”

In the photo Kramer shared on Sunday, Caussin’s wedding band was clearly visible. The country singer has also kept a ring on her finger off and on during the couple’s separation, although she did remove her engagement ring.