Baby Bumps

Expectant Moms of Twins Jaime Pressly and Hillary Scott Celebrate #BumpDay

By

Posted on

Hillary Scott/Instagram; Jamie Pressly/Instagram

Celebrity parents and moms-to-be are celebrating #BumpDay!

Expectant moms Jaime Pressly and Hillary Scott, both who are expecting twins, embraced their baby bumps on social media Wednesday.

“830 women a day die worldwide from preventable issues during pregnancy,” Pressly, who is pregnant with twin boys, captioned a black-and-white portrait of herself cradling her bump.

“In honor of #bumpday, here’s my bump. Encouraging all the expectant mamas out there to take care of you and your baby(ies)!” the Lady Antebellum band member, 31, said, along with a profile shot of her growing bump.

And other stars, from music to movies, also marked #BumpDay with photos of their own, including Amanda Seyfried, Heidi Klum and Molly Sims.

#BumpDay is a celebration of bumps around the world, started by Heidi Murkoff, founder and author of What To Expect, in partnership with the International Medical Corps. It aims to raise awareness and funds so that mothers can receive the basic care and support they need to ensure a healthy pregnancy, safe delivery, and the healthy baby they expect and deserve.

The U.S. has the highest rate of maternal deaths in the developed world–almost three times the rate of the next highest country.

 