Jamie Otis and her husband, Doug Hehner, are ready to expand their family.

“Officially trying for baby number✌🏼!!!🤰🏼” the Married at First Sight star wrote on Instagram Wednesday along with a family picture of herself, Hehner and their 8-month-old daughter, Henley Grace.

The reality star went on to explain that the couple is just now trying to have another child because they weren’t able to have sex since Otis gave birth to Henley in August.

“This is TMI, but *it* hurt so bad that it wasn’t even physically possible to do *it,*” shared Otis. “But we have finally been able to be intimate!!! …it’s only taken 8 months for *it* to stop hurting.🤦🏻‍♀️ (This is the kinda stuff no one talks about so I had no idea how bad it’d be!!)😬 …But we’re finally working on makin’ Gracie a little sibling to play with👶🏼👶🏼.”

Otis, who is using an Ava ovulation tracking bracelet, which tells her “most fertile days each cycle in real-time,” added that the pair is “so excited to grow [their] little family!”

Otis and Hehner, 34, welcomed their baby girl Henley in August after losing their son — whom the couple named Johnathan Edward — four months into Otis’ pregnancy in the summer of 2016.

The reality star previously told PEOPLE that following the loss of their son, she “went into a deep depression.”

“I just couldn’t imagine ever being truly happy again,” she said.

“I still have my moments,” shared Otis, who began trying for another baby with Hehner shortly after losing their son. “Every month I’d take test after test. It was such a vicious cycle.”

But on Johnathan’s due date in December, the couple found out they were expecting their daughter, who was born in New Jersey on Aug. 22.

“I’m not usually superstitious, but I definitely think Henley was a gift from her big brother,” shared Otis. “I was so miserable during the holidays because I was supposed to be bringing him home by mid-December.”

“I felt like there was a big hole in my heart and I dreaded having to wake up on his due date,” she admitted.

But since their baby girl’s arrival, the pair has been knee-deep in dirty diapers and busy bonding with their little girl.

“Everything’s come naturally so far,” said Hehner. “I never changed a diaper in my life or swaddled [a baby]. [It’s amazing] how quickly instinct takes over. My first time holding Henley, I couldn’t believe how much love I had for her in such a short amount of time.”

Looking back on their “unbelievable” journey — the couple met for the first time as Otis walked down the aisle towards Hehner on Lifetime’s hit show — is “so funny,” said Otis. “Our whole journey has led us to the happiest moment of our lives — this sweet baby girl !” she added.

The reunion episode of Married at First Sight airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.