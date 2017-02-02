Watch Jamie Otis Reveal to Husband Doug Hehner That She’s Pregnant Again

The moment Jamie Otis told husband Doug Hehner she was expecting again was, understandably, full of tears.

The Married at First Sight couple shared a clip chronicling the moment Otis, 30, took a positive test and proceeded to give her husband the good news.

In the video, recorded on Dec. 20 — the day the son they lost in July, whom they named Johnathan Edward, was due to be born — Hehner, 33, opens a Christmas gift to reveal a framed letter written from the point of view of the new baby.

“Dear Daddy, My big brother, Johnny, told me today was the day he was due to be with you & Mommy. He wasn’t able to be here so he sent me instead,” the heartwarming letter reads.

“He doesn’t want you to be sad during the holidays without him. Instead, be happy, because he gave me to you. I can’t wait to meet you in August. Love, Baby Hehner.”

Hehner pauses momentarily after reading the letter before Otis says, “I’m pregnant!” and holds up not one but two positive pregnancy tests.

“Are you f—ing kidding me?” Hehner asks before tearing up and hugging and kissing his wife. “Are you kidding? Oh my gosh.”

Otis then turns the camera onto the couple to film their reaction for viewers. “How excited are you? You’re gonna be a daddy. Again,” she says.

“This was such a great day to reveal [that],” an emotional Hehner says, referring to Johnathan’s due date.

Hehner and Otis then use the rest of the video to chronicle the moment they tell Hehner’s parents the good news.

After discovering a handmade sign in the couple’s oven — emblazoned with the words “Jamie’s Bun” and a drawing of her stomach, with their ultrasound photo pasted on for good measure — his mother screams and claps excitedly.

“We’re so excited. I can’t wait to be a mom,” Otis tells viewers at the end of the clip.

“I’m gonna be a dad,” Hehner says.