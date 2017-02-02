Watch Jamie Otis Reveal to Husband Doug Hehner That She’s Pregnant Again

The moment Jamie Otis told husband Doug Hehner she was expecting again was, understandably, full of tears.
The Married at First Sight couple shared a clip chronicling the moment Otis, 30, took a positive test and proceeded to give her husband the good news.
In the video, recorded on Dec. 20 — the day the son they lost in July, whom they named Johnathan Edward, was due to be born — Hehner, 33, opens a Christmas gift to reveal a framed letter written from the point of view of the new baby.
“Dear Daddy, My big brother, Johnny, told me today was the day he was due to be with you & Mommy. He wasn’t able to be here so he sent me instead,” the heartwarming letter reads.
“He doesn’t want you to be sad during the holidays without him. Instead, be happy, because he gave me to you. I can’t wait to meet you in August. Love, Baby Hehner.”
Hehner pauses momentarily after reading the letter before Otis says, “I’m pregnant!” and holds up not one but two positive pregnancy tests.
“Are you f—ing kidding me?” Hehner asks before tearing up and hugging and kissing his wife. “Are you kidding? Oh my gosh.”
Otis then turns the camera onto the couple to film their reaction for viewers. “How excited are you? You’re gonna be a daddy. Again,” she says.
“This was such a great day to reveal [that],” an emotional Hehner says, referring to Johnathan’s due date.
We are 10 weeks PREGNANT!🎉Ahh, happy doesn't even begin to describe this feeling!🤗 The moment I found out I was pregnant I began telling everyone. I wanted to share with family and friends before announcing publicly, but I knew I wasn't waiting the socially acceptable "3 months" like I was "supposed" to. My hubby and I shared why we chose to announce our pregnancy "early" with @womansdayaus. (Link in bio.) We as women are told to wait to share you're pregnant until you're in the "clear" (in second trimester). This is supposed to "protect you" since your chances of loss significantly reduce once you reach your second trimester. You wouldn't wanna announce you're pregnant and then lose the baby, right? …So women everywhere go around keeping their pregnancy secret "just in case." But then when they do suffer a loss (1 in 4 pregnancy ends in loss) they have to disguise the pain and pretend like nothing happened bc no one ever knew they were even pregnant. What a lonely, isolating feeling. 😞 After I had publicly lost my son – countless women reached out to me to share their story of loss. I received comfort from around the world … but a lot of these women who reached out to comfort me had never had the chance to share and/or talk about their sweet baby who lives in heaven – no one ever knew they were pregnant to begin with. Miscarriage is as taboo as it gets so you certainly don't mention it in passing or at work or at a dinner with friends. Instead they would paste a smile on their face and wipe the tears so it wouldn't be "awkward." Women should not have to go through this after such a devastating loss. Where's the support for 1 in 4 women? Furthermore, hiding anything doesn't give you the opportunity to be EXCITED about it. I feel like it should be each woman's choice whether they want to keep their pregnancy private or shout it from the rooftops! Who made the rule for women to have to wait "just in case?" I know I'm not the first to announce my pregnancy early and I hope I'm not the last. 💕 ….my hubby and I have squashed fear with so much love, joy, and happiness! We are THRILLED for our #rainbowbaby!💕#womensupportingwomen #preggers #overjoyed #babylove
Hehner and Otis then use the rest of the video to chronicle the moment they tell Hehner’s parents the good news.
After discovering a handmade sign in the couple’s oven — emblazoned with the words “Jamie’s Bun” and a drawing of her stomach, with their ultrasound photo pasted on for good measure — his mother screams and claps excitedly.
“We’re so excited. I can’t wait to be a mom,” Otis tells viewers at the end of the clip.
“I’m gonna be a dad,” Hehner says.