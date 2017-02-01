Jamie Otis Is ‘Fearful of Losing’ New Baby, But Insists She Is ‘Choosing Happiness and Excitement Over Fear’

Jamie Otis is viewing her pregnancy as a new beginning.

The Married at First Sight star and husband Doug Hehner announced Tuesday that they’re expecting a baby, six months after the loss of their son when Otis was four months along in her pregnancy.

And now the mama-to-be is opening up about how she and Hehner are gearing up to welcome their “rainbow baby.”

“Doug and I are beyond thankful and excited for this new little miracle growing inside me. We feel so blessed and honored and excited and proud and ahh, so many feelings!” Otis, 30, wrote in a blog post following the big announcement.

She adds candidly, “I’d be lying if I didn’t add that we are also a bit fearful of losing our sweet little peanut, but we are choosing happiness and excitement over fear.”

Otis shares that she and Hehner, 33, are taking this new adventure as a sign from their son Johnathan Edward, whom the couple lost in July.

“This news couldn’t have come on a better day. I was due to have our sweet first born son, Johnathan, on December 20th. The feeling of mourning our loss and being excited for this new miracle was all consuming,” she writes.

Otis continues, “As I sat there on the toilet staring at a plastic device I had just peed on [I] whispered up to our little Johnny how much I love him and will always love him … and I thanked him for this sweet, sweet gift he gave us.”

“Because we ended up finding out we’re pregnant on Johnny’s due date, I took it as a sign from our sweet boy in heaven. It was like this pregnancy was a gift from big brother and a message to Mommy and Daddy to be happy for the holidays.”

The nurse, vlogger and The Bachelor alum is using her platform to speak out about the taboo nature of announcing pregnancy before 12 weeks (she is currently 10 weeks along, and due in August), pointing out that the experience is very common and encouraging women not to feel like they have to go through it alone.

“The best thing I did for myself was talk about my loss. I felt like I could validate my sweet, innocent son’s life in this way. I didn’t want him to just be forgotten — or worse — never even known about as if he never existed,” she explains.

“The support and love I received from women who have suffered from a similar loss was more helpful than I can put in words. My friends and family all tried their best to be there (and they were absolutely amazing) but there’s something about talking to a woman who truly understands what you’re going through.”