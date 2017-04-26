Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Are Expecting a Baby Girl: ‘I Secretly Hoped for a Little Mini Me’

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have a sweet summer ahead — the Married at First Sight alums are expecting a baby girl, the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“I was so shocked!” says Otis, who lost the couple’s son Johnathan four months into her pregnancy, about finding out the sex of their second child. “I was pretty certain it was another boy. If you follow the old wives’ tales, I had no symptoms of [having a] girl.”

Though she’s thrilled to just be having a healthy pregnancy, “I’ve always wanted to have that mother-daughter relationship that I kind of missed out on with my mom,” says the 30-year-old reality star, who opened up about her difficult relationship with her mother in her memoir Wifey 101. “I secretly hoped to be a mommy to a little girl and to have a little mini me.”

For Hehner, “I was thinking more about ‘healthy’ than I was ‘boy’ or ‘girl,’ ” he shares. “I am still cautious and it was tough in the beginning to get excited.” But as the weeks “pile on and I see the baby bump get bigger and bigger, I cannot stop smiling!” he adds.

The daddy-to-be, 33, is also looking forward to being outnumbered by girls (the couple are also parents to two female dogs). “Every one of my guy friends say there is this unexplained special bond that happens with a daughter,” says Hehner. “They don’t know what it is, but it’s an amazing feeling, and I cannot wait.”

Due in August, the pair are prepping to move into their new home and enjoying all of Otis’ pregnancy milestones.

“We just began feeling the baby kick which is the most amazing feeling,” she says. “I cannot wait to begin decorating the nursery for this sweet little girl.”

To watch Otis and Hehner’s gender reveal party, tune into part two of Married Life, airing Tuesday at 10:10 p.m. EST after the newest episode of Married at First Sight (airing Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST) on Lifetime.