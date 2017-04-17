Bun(ny) in the Oven! Jamie Otis Shares Snap of Doug Hehner Kissing Her Pregnant Belly – Painted Like an Easter Egg

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner‘s “little egg” is on its way to hatching!

The Married at First Sight couple had a little fun with Otis’ pregnancy on Easter Sunday, sharing a couple of adorable photos of the mom-to-be’s growing baby belly painted like an Easter egg.

“Happy Easter!🐰 Love, our little egg🐣👶🏼,” Otis, 30, captioned one snap of Hehner kissing her tummy.

Hoppy Easter!🐰 Love, our little egg🐣👶🏼 A post shared by Doug Hehner (@doughehner) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

The proud papa-to-be posted a similar snap to his own Instagram account, showing the couple laughing while Hehner’s nose is covered in purple paint.

“Hoppy Easter!🐰 Love, our little egg🐣👶🏼,” he wrote alongside the sweet moment.

Otis and Hehner are expecting their rainbow baby in August. Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively in January, Otis said, “Doug and I have been praying and not so patiently waiting to have our rainbow baby since we lost our first born, Johnathan Edward, in July 2016.”

Whether their new little addition is a boy or girl, his or her name may already be chosen. As Otis told PEOPLE in February, the spouses are partial to “Henley” — and not because of the famous Don.

“When Doug and I first got married — we were married at first sight, so we didn’t obviously know each other very well — and the first morning, we wake up and he goes, ‘You’re Jamie Nicole Otis, and I’m … ‘Douglas Edward Henley?’ ” she explained.

“After we fell in love, we would laugh about it all the time,” Otis continued. “He’d always pick on me that he knew my whole name, but I couldn’t remember his.”

The couple will reveal the sex of their baby Tuesday, April 25, on the FYI series Married Life.